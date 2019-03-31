101 candidates of MES stand up for language

Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a pro-Maharashtra outfit, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in a unique way.

BELAGAVI: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a pro-Maharashtra outfit, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in a unique way. The party is fielding 101 candidates from Belagavi constituency alone. 
Party president Deepak Dalavi told reporters here that the reason they are doing this is to bring national attention to the state of farmers. 

“The government has acquired about 1,200 acres of fertile land in Belagavi taluk against the interest of farmers. None of the national political parties have came forward and stood up for the farmers. MES is completely in support of these farmers. This is why we are fielding 101 candidates to grab the attention of the entire nation. Our candidates are collecting the forms today and we will together file the nominations on April 2,” Dalavi said. 

They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanhalli demanding that all Lok Sabha election-related publications, including nomination forms, be printed in Marathi. They said that this will be of great help to Marathi people, who are in large numbers in the area.

MES has also asked the Deputy Commissioner to instruct the election officers to issue all the papers, documents and forms in Marathi as directed by the state election commissioner. They also requested him to instruct the corporation officers to immediately issue ‘no dues’ certificate to its candidates.

