Clean image brings netas from Coastal Karnataka success beyond the coast

The acceptance of former CMs DV Sadananda Gowda and M Veerappa Moily with Rajya Sabha MP BK hariprasad in other constituencies is also in contradiction to the caste-ridden politics in Karnataka.

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Politicians from undivided Dakshina Kannada have constantly proved their political clout beyond the region. This election too, former CMs DV Sadananda Gowda and M Veerappa Moily are seeking re-election from Bangalore North and Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, while BK Hariprasad is trying his luck for the first time from Bangalore South.

While contesting outside one’s turf is a politically welcome idea, netas from the coast stand out, given their wide acceptance among voters across the state, compared to their counterparts in other regions. Their acceptance in other constituencies is also in contradiction to the caste-ridden politics in Karnataka. All three -- Moily (Devadiga), BK Hariprasad (Billava) and Sadananda Gowda (Arebashe Vokkaliga) do not have a strong community backup.

Political commentator Prof. Muzaffar Assadi says it is basically because of the image of South Canara created outside the region -- that its people are intelligent, sincere, workaholic, incorruptible, and other traits which have helped them taste political success outside. A lack of arrogance also gives them an edge in every field.  Strangely, the reverse is not true in the coastal constituencies, where “outsiders” find little acceptance. An exception was CM Poonacha, MP from erstwhile Mangalore seat. Kodagu, from where Poonacha came, was then part of Mangalore constituency.

There are many cultural differences between Hindus, Muslims and Christians of the coast and the rest. Meanwhile, despite so many Mangaloreans finding political success elsewhere, their emergence as mass leaders in the state has not been possible. Former Union minister George Fernandes, who became popular outside the state, is an exception. Assadi attributes this to other parts of the state not being in the imagination of Mangaloreans.

“Until a few decades ago, even Bengaluru was not in their imagination. They were mostly focused on Mumbai, West Asia and Europe. This prevented politicians here from coming to the Centre from the periphery and emerging as mass leaders in the state. H D Deve Gowda, B S Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah became mass leaders as they were part of the peasant or social movements,” he points out.

FORGING AHEAD: NETAS WHO FOUND SUCCESS OUTSIDE

  • DV Sadananda Gowda – Bangalore North MP
  • M Veerappa Moily – Chikballapur MP
  • Shobha Karandlaje – Yeshwantpur MLA
  • Margaret Alva – North Canara (presently Uttara Kannada)
  • George Fernandes – Mumbai and Bihar
  • Jeevaraj Alva – (Erstwhile Jayamahal Assembly segment, Bengaluru)
