Home States Karnataka

For every Karnataka parent that votes, their kids to get one extra mark

The parents have to visit the school, where their children are studying, and show the ink mark and register their name for bonus/free marks provided by the school.

Published: 31st March 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After encouraging parents to vote by awarding extra marks to their wards during assembly elections last year, private schools in the state have decided to use the same strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections too. Schools will award one mark extra for each parent’s vote.

Considering that many parents voting as voting day is followed by a series of public holidays and it is also summer vacation for schools, private schools took up this initiative.

Speaking about this initiative, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka D Shashi Kumar said, “As every vote is important, each of us should cast our votes. However, as the elections will take place during summer vacation this time, many parents have trips planned. To encourage parents to vote we have announced two marks if both parents vote.”

Meanwhile, the association has informed all the member schools about the same and have asked that parents be informed of the initiative by sending an SMS or when they come to get their kids results. “This is one of the best ways we found to encourage parents to vote. Parents are emotional about their ward’s marks. So we are trying to make use of it,” explained Shashi Kumar. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

What do parents have to do?

The parents have to visit the school, where their children are studying, and show the ink mark and register their name for bonus/free marks provided by the school. They can do it on the day of voting or on any other day before the ink mark fades. According to some of the school managements, thousands of parents turned up during the last assembly elections.

A management representative of Blossoms School on Hesaraghatta Road said, “During the last assembly elections, over 1,050 parents came and registered their names by showing the ink mark. We have awarded marks to the children of those parents.” This time, schools expect more parents to benefit from the initiative and they requested parents to educate their children about the importance of voting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka schools karnataka parents voting Karnataka students extar marks India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp