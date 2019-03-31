Industrial stimulus need of the hour in Dharwad

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Several young entrepreneurs that TNIE spoke to were of the opinion that the Central government should provide a conducive atmosphere for them to launch their startups and small scale industries. Young entrepreneur, SN Shet from Dharwad, who owns a small industrial unit that producing spares of excavators in Dharwad industrial area wants a simplified GST, easy loan facility for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs, hassle-free allotment of lands for industries, among other facilities.

“I am facing financial problems to run my industry effectively owing to the complicated process of land allotment, provision of loans and getting the sale-deeds done. I have not been able to produce spares to meet the demand. The government must promote startups and young entrepreneurs by initiating effective measures,’’ said Shet.

To market his product, Shet said he had to approach companies in neighbouring Goa and Maharashtra owing to non-availability of such firms in local markets. Prior to elections, the political parties have time and again assured of having an industrial corridor for Dharwad to attract new startups and industries.

However, the industrial area in Dharwad remains neglected even as several noted companies like Tata Motors, Marcopolo established their units here, he said.He said the government should not only simplify the taxation system, but reduce the existing 18% GST on industrial products to 5% so that small entrepreneurs can make a good profit.