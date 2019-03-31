Home States Karnataka

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda gets blisters after he walks barefoot to file papers

Post his personal astrologer advised so, son HD Deve Gowda suggested  Gowda to file nomination papers during an auspicious time.

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Following his son HD Revanna’s suggestions, JD(S) supremo  HD Deve Gowda in trouble. Revanna followed his personal astrologer’s advice and suggested  Gowda to file nomination papers during an auspicious time and walk barefoot to the Returning Officer’s office. 

On Monday, Gowda  walked barefoot braving the scorching sun to file his papers. As a result, both of his feet were swollen with burns, which later turned into wounds. Unable to walk, the 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch has been resting at his home in Padmanabha Nagara, sources told TNIE. Due to his wounds, he could not take part in a meeting with the Golla community, which was held here on Saturday.

However, he will take part in the Rahul Gandhi event, to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday.Revanna gave `25,000 cash to his father Gowda which was placed before their family deity while performing pooja. Revanna wanted the same money to be paid as a deposit by Gowda during the nomination.

