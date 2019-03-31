Karnataka BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle seeks Umesh Katti’s support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle and her husband, BJP candidate from Chikkodi Annasaheb Jolle, met senior party leader Umesh Katti and sought his support on Saturday. Katti, an eight- time BJP MLA, had expressed his displeasure over the party’s decision to deny ticket to his brother Ramesh Katti, who had lost 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a narrow margin of 3,000 votes.

He had urged the party to reconsider its decision and give the ticket to his brother. “Katti had assured us of extending his support and the party candidate will not be changed,” said Shashikala Jolle, MLA from Nippani constituency.

Meanwhile, sources said the senior BJP leaders too are likely to hold talks with all prominent leaders from Belagavi district and seek their views and sort out differences within the party unit. However, at this stage, the party is unlikely to change the candidate. The party, however, is concerned over Katti brothers extending their support to Congress candidate.