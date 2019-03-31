Karnataka man won’t shave beard until G Parameshwara becomes CM

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

TUMAKURU: 53-year-old Gowda Muddaiah, a resident of Hunasemarada Hatti near Madhugiri, has taken an oath that he will not shave his beard unless and until his leader Parameshwara becomes the chief minister.

He became the centre of attraction at a Golla community meeting here on Saturday when the Dalit leader spoke about him. The DyCM said Gowda had taken an oath a decade ago that he won’t shave his beard until he becomes the CM, pointing fingers at Gowda Muddaiah. “I told him several times that there is no chance of him becoming CM and advised Gowda to shave his beard,” said Parameshwara.