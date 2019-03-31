Karnataka teacher suspended for political posts online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A government school teacher has been suspended for allegedly campaigning in favour of a political party. Lakshmana, headmaster of a government primary school at Devalaganagapura in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district had reportedly circulated pro-BJP messages on various social media platforms since March 1.

The Department of Public Instruction has issued an order under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, suspending the teacher pending inquiry. According to the order, the teacher has been suspended for violating the Karnataka Civil Services act 1966. Under this act, no government employee is allowed to work in favour of any political party directly or indirectly.

A senior department official said, “We received complaints with screen shots of his Facebook account, on which he had posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requesting people to vote for that party.”