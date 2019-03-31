Home States Karnataka

Month-long traffic ban on Agumbe Ghat road in Shivamogga district from April 1

The road will be closed till April 30th.

Published: 31st March 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Repair work on the road will begin soon

Repair work on the road will begin soon | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Deputy Commissioner KA Dayananda has banned the movement of all kinds of vehicles on the Agumbe Ghat stretch of the National Highway 169A on account of its repair. In a press release, Dayananda said, “An order was issued earlier to prohibit the movement of vehicles between March 1 and 31. This order was taken back as the assistant executive engineer of national highways in Sringeri and the deputy conservator of forests at Kudremukh had sought permission from higher authorities and till that time the ghat road was open to the movement of vehicles.

Now, as both national highway authorities and the deputy conservator of forests got permission from the principal chief conservator of forests in Bengaluru to carry out the permanent repair of the road, there will be no plying of vehicles on the stretch from April 1 to 30”. Heavy rains during July 10- 13 last year resulted in a landslides at 7th and 14th hairpin curves of the ghat road.

Traffic diversion

Lighter vehicles: Regular buses, jeeps, vans, LCV (mini van) and two-wheelers coming from Shivamogga and moving towards Udupi and Mangaluru have to take a deviation at Tirthahalli and pass Koppa, Sringeri, Malaghat, Karkala and reach Udupi on NH 169. Heavy motor vehicles: Private buses, bullet tankers, ship cargo containers and big lorries have to move via Tirthahalli, Mastikatte, Hosangadi, Siddapura, Kundapura and reach Udupi on NH 52.

Other routes: Regular school-goers travelling in mini buses have to take the route passing Tirthahalli to reach Agumbe through Bidaragodu and Sringeri while other normal buses need to take Tirthahalli- Kalmane-Heggodu-Ramakrishnapura- Kammaradi- Sringeri route, the DC said.

As per Section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the national highway authorities have to put up proper sign boards to stop the movement of any vehicle on the prohibited route, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivaogga traffic ban Shivamogga road repair Agumbe Ghat stretch repair National Highway 169A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp