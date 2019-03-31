Home States Karnataka

Priyanka Mary is the new DC of Hassan

Pasha, a former KAS officer who got promoted to IAS, had assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner of Hassan a month ago.

Published: 31st March 2019

By Express News Service

HASSAN/ BELAGAVI  : Priyanka  Mary Francis was appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district as the state government transferred Akram Pasha following the direction of the Election Commission on Saturday.

Pasha, a former KAS officer who got promoted to IAS, had assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner of Hassan a month ago. The EC transferred Akram following a complaint filed by BJP. Hassan district has witnessed five deputy commissioners in one year - Rohini Sindhuri, Jaffar, Randeep, Akram Pasha and Priyanka Mary Francis.

Ujjwal Kumar for Belagavi Belagavi’s Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanhalli has been transferred and replaced with IAS officer Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh. Bommanhalli, however, has not been given a posting yet. Ghosh was appointed as the special officer to overlook the winter assembly session in 2018.

