Home States Karnataka

Shut down Anti Corruption Bureau for stronger Lokayukta: Former CJI Santosh Hegde

The former Lokayukta said that ever since the bureau was establieshed, lokayukta has been deprived of many powers.

Published: 31st March 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Justice Santosh Hegde speaks at a press meet on Saturday.

Former Chief Justice Santosh Hegde speaks at a press meet on Saturday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA : The state government should shutdown the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in order to strengthen the Karnataka Lokayukta, urged former chief justice, Santosh Hegde. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hegde said, “After the establishment of ACB, the Lokayukta has been deprived of many powers, and with this the institution has lost its credibility in the state.

Despite agitations and writing a letter to the respective governments we have only received assurances, but no efforts have been taken to strengthen the Lokayukta,” he said.The former chief justice said that a few political leaders had questioned him on the efficiency of Lokayukta, to which he replied, “It is the only institution in the state, which fights against corruption, has initiated action against three former chief ministers on charges of corruption.”

He alleged that the ACB was being misused by political leaders and the institution itself was working under political pressure and without integrity. Commenting on the establishment of Lokpal, he said, “This is the result of more than three decades of agitation, which intensified only after activist Anna Hazare staged a hunger protest in New Delhi. Meanwhile, many questions are being raised on the establishment of Lokpal during the parliamentary elections. Irrespective of the timing, following the directions of Supreme Court, the government established Lokpal and it should not be influenced by the political parties,” stated Hegde.

Condemning Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s protest against the Income Tax  Department, Hedge said, “The I-T department will do its duty without violating laws. It does not behove a chief minister to stage a protest and condemn the I-T raid. Instead, he should have taken the legal route in order to bring a stay order to the I-T raid,” asserted Hegde.Hegde urged the voters to choose their leaders wisely with exercising their franchise instead of voting blindly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau Karnataka I-T raids Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp