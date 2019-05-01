Home States Karnataka

Celebration turns into tragedy

By G Subhash Chandra
CHITRADURGA: His joy had no bounds as his daughter cleared the SSLC examination in first division. As his daughter was the first in the family to clear a public examination, T Siddesh (45) thought of celebrating his daughter’s fete by distributing sweets.

Hailing from a middle class family, Siddesh used to run a fair price shop at Kadabanakatte and was the sole bread earner of a family, comprising of his mother, wife and six daughters. His untimely death came as a shock to the family, who broke into tears and were inconsolable.

Siddesh, who is also a relative of Challakere MLA T Raghumurthy, used to work in his field in addition to the fair price shop to earn for his family.

When he came to know that his eldest daughter Kavya cleared the SSLC examination with flying colours, he leapt with joy. Kavya secured 404/625 marks.

Siddesh was on his bike carrying sweets, when he was hit by a speeding mini goods vehicle which was on the opposite side of the road, killing the former on the spot.

Thippeswamy T, a relative, told TNIE that, ‘The mini goods vehicle driver was in an inebriated state when he hit the bike.”

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Sanjeev Kumar said that the driver of the mini goods vehicle escaped from the spot when the accident took place.

“We have summoned the owner of the vehicle. We will shortly nab the driver,” he added.

