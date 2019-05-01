Home States Karnataka

Development of lake leaves villagers divided in Belagavi

At Kanbargi, the main lake is located in the village and it is used by cattle owners. Another smaller lake, adjacent to the main lake, has dried up.

Pooja being performed to rejuvenate the dead lake at Kanbargi, on Tuesday

BELAGAVI: For the past two days, Kanbargi village in Belagavi taluk is gearing up to witness a clash between two powerful groups, fighting for control over a lake. While one group, led by Belagavi North MLA Anil Benke, wants to develop the lake into a tourist destination, the other, led by former Mayor Shivaji Sunthakar, wants the lake to remain untouched.

At Kanbargi, the main lake is located in the village and it is used by cattle owners. Another smaller lake, adjacent to the main lake, has dried up.Benke recently announced that he wanted to develop the main lake into a tourist spot and suggested that the cattle owners start using the second lake. This did not go down well with Sunthakar and his supporters. Interestingly, both politicians belong to the BJP.

“The dry lake has black soil in which cattle get stuck. Also, the lake has water only till December. Cattle will not be permitted into the main lake if it becomes a tourist spot,” said Kisan Sunthakar, one of the protestors.

“The dead lake that the MLA has promised to rejuvenate has black soil in which cattle get stuck, also, the lake has water only till December, after that it is dry till monsoon. Our cattle will not be permitted into the main lake if it becomes a tourist spot,” said Kisan Sunthakar, one of the protestors. The cattle owners have also accused Benke of threatening to put them behind bars if they tried to create hurdles in the development of the lake. 

Belagavi

