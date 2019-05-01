Drug addict attacks people, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man who was on an attacking spree in Kaggadasapura was arrested by Baiyappanahalli police on Saturday. He would roam half naked in the area and beat people claiming himself to be a rowdy. He also asked for extortion. One of the victims- a 17-year-old student had recently approached police seeking action against the attacker after he beat him black and blue. While the injured has been identified as Akash Karthik, a resident of Kaggadasapura, the arrested has been identified as ST Giri, a resident of Malleshpalya.

On Saturday morning, Karthik was on his way to his sister’s house located in Malleshpalya. Giri allegedly intercepted his bike and asked him to give whatever money he had with him. On refusal, he attacked him. “Giri is a drug addict, and he wanted to scare people for money,” said an officer.