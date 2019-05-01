Five of a family killed after car hits goods vehicle

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Five of a family were killed when their car collided head-on with a goods vehicle near Chikkadanavandi in the district on Tuesday. According to the police, the car suffered a tyre burst and hit the goods vehicle.

The deceased are Neelakantappa, an assistant executive engineer with Mangalore Electricity Supply Company in Birur of Chikkamagaluru, his wife Usha, son Nandeesh (9), mother-in-law Mangalamma and brother-in-law Manjunath. Neelakantappa’s younger son Lavi (8), who survived the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital and is reportedly out of danger.

The family was on the way to attend the farewell programme of Chandrappa, Neelakantappa’s father-in-law, who retired as MESCOM junior engineer.