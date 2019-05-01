Home States Karnataka

Green screen ‘protects’ Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy

Exit polls may be banned till the last vote is cast, but our politicos are always in a hurry to look into the crystal ball of power.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

Bengaluru: Kapu beach near Udupi, in coastal Karnataka, has got a brand new accessory — a curious green screen which has left both locals and visitors surprised. The screen is placed in such a manner that the paparazzi can shoot only the screen and miss former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who are staying at an Ayurveda centre and resort, and go for walks on the beach. After a hectic campaign schedule, the former PM and CM are spending some quiet moments away from the hustle-and-bustle of politics. With them there, the resort is strictly out of bounds for mediapersons looking for a candid shot, or byte, or a quote from the JDS leaders. Gowda was busy campaigning in Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, while Kumaraswamy campaigned for his son and JDS candidate Nikhil from Mandya, besides other candidates representing the Congress-JDS coalition.

Multiple exit polls fox netas
Bengaluru: Exit polls may be banned till the last vote is cast, but our politicos are always in a hurry to look into the crystal ball of power. Eager leaders of one party (we are not saying who) commissioned an exit poll after the Karnataka elections and discovered they were getting 18 seats. Overjoyed, they commissioned an additional survey a few days later to confirm the findings of the first, but this one threw up a disappointing 13 seats. Now, the dismayed leaders are blaming the faulty sample sizes for the anomalies in the two results. While one set wants to go in for a third survey, another wants to just wait till May 23 for the real picture. The leaders can take heart from the fact that many a psephologist has gone wrong, and even our all-knowing 24/7 television anchors have shouted out their predictions from studio rooftops, but have had to gobble their numbers later. ‘I told you so’ often doesn’t work in our democracy of many shades.

MCC kills Vidhana Soudha’s buzz
Bengaluru: It’s been more than a week since Phase III voting in Karnataka concluded, but bureaucrats are continuing to shoulder the administration in the absence of elected representatives. Had it been a wrap on any other election, Karnataka’s power corridor Vidhana Soudha would be abuzz, with its parking lots filled with vehicles of ministers, who would themselves walking up and down the corridor. But thanks to the model code of conduct in place till May — despite Karnataka completing voting — Vidhana Soudha is wearing a deserted look with barely a couple of ministers returning to their offices to hold meetings. The CM and his black Range Rover are still missing, and so are more than a dozen ministers. What’s busy about Vidhana Soudha, however, is the beeline of people outside its gates, taking turns to click selfies and photos of family picnics.

