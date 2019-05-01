Habitat loss causing drastic dip in dhole population in Western Ghats

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Karnataka, the dhole (wild dogs) meta-population has taken a beating and significantly reduced in the Western Ghats. The landscape supports the largest dhole population in the world and is, therefore,critical for the conservation of this species.

Forest habitat loss is the main reason for local extinction of dholes while the removal or reduction of livestock from protected areas (PA) may prove to be critical for recovery of dhole population in the state.

New research studies reveal that with changing land use, Western Ghats is not conducive for conserving the species as it has decreased from 62 to 54 per cent in a period of eight years (2007-15). Further, analysis has revealed that 49 sites are most sensitive to local extinction, which could significantly decrease the overall dhole occupancy in the landscape.

COMPREHENSIVE SURVEY

Scientists from the Centre for Wildlife Studies carried out a comprehensive study using pug marks, scats, movement signs, etc to identify clusters of dhole population. These surveys were part of a long-term study on distribution of tigers, their prey and co-predators led by tiger biologist, Dr Ullas Karanth. The study examined the factors that influence the probability of dhole colonisation and local extinctions. Dr Ullas Karanth said, “The methodology employed here presents the state of the art in estimating changes in distribution of large mammal population.”

The research paper was lead-authored by Arjun Srivathsa, Wildlife Conservation Society, India and co-authored by Ullas Karanth, N Samba Kumar and Madan K Oli and published in international journal Nature Scientific Reports.

DISTRIBUTION

Commonly known as Dhole, the Asiatic Wild Dog is found in Kali, Kudremukh, Bandipur, Cauvery, MM Hills and 11 other PA. The study done by researchers extended across 37,000 square kilometers in 16 PA across the state.

THE WILD CANIDS

Dholes have been declared endangered on the IUCN Red List. They primarily inhabit forested areas in South and South East Asia, however, they have disappeared from their former ranges. They are apex predators with fascinating social lives but one of the most under0-studied species in the country.