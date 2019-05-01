Home States Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC results: Where there is a will...

Express brings to you some heart-wrenching stories of perseverance that stood out in the race for marks this SSLC exam

Published: 01st May 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With lots of grit and a ‘never give up’ attitude, children from across the state beat all odds and excelled in this year’s SSLC examinations. While all attention is usually focused on the toppers, a lot of other students, have inspirational stories of their own.

Yellamma is one such student. This visually challenged student of the Samarthanam High School in Kannada medium, did not let anything deter her from the goal of scoring good marks in the exams. As a result, this child of daily wage workers, managed to score 83.5% in the exams.

Yellamma

“The parents are from North Karnataka and do not even have a place to stay. They just live wherever they are working. Yellamma was given free education here and she is a brilliant student,” said the Head Master of the Samarthanam High School.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Yellamma said, “I wanted to make my parents proud. I will give them the luxuries which they could not give me.” Yellamma, like any other daughter, wants her parents to have a home to stay in.

Another visually impaired student from the school, Chandrakala, was able to secure 75% in Kannada medium. Her parents work in a garment factory. Describing her schedule, Chandra Kala said that students were provided with software which helped them listen to their notes.

Across the city, there are several stories that have the power to inspire. 17-year-old Krishnaveni was born to poor parents in a tiny village of Tamil Nadu. She would stay with her grandparents who sent her to Bengaluru when she turned seven. She arrived in the city without knowing a word of Kannada. On
Tuesday, she was overjoyed to learn that she had scored 71% in the SSLC exams, in Kannada medium.

“My parents did not have money to take care of me and they left me with my grandparents. When I was in class 4, my grandparents sent me to Bengaluru and I was given shelter at SPARSHA trust. Till today, it is my home where I got all the love and care that I missed out on in childhood,” she said.

She wants to study medicine and become an oncologist after her pre-university exams. “I want to become a doctor because my grandfather, who took care of me for a few years, had suffered from lung cancer,” she said.

Archana, another 17-year-old, also stays at the Sparsha trust and has managed to score 72% . She went through a tough childhood. “Only my mother was working as my father was an alcoholic. It became difficult for my mother to manage my education as well as the family. So she called the child helpline and was told about SPARSHA,” Archana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka SSLC results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp