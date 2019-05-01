‘Ramesh fallen between BJP, Cong stools’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting back at disgruntled MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for trying to destabilise the coalition government, brother Satish Jarkiholi said that having lost the support of all (BJP and Congress leaders), Ramesh has become lonely now. Asserting that Ramesh did not have the numbers with him to damage the coalition government, Satish said that efforts were on to topple the coalition government ever since it came to power early last year. And unfortunately, Ramesh joined the team of the disgruntled leaders, Satish said.

On reaching Bengaluru on Tuesday, Satish said the resignation of two or three MLAs would not make any difference to the coalition government, and that the Cong-JDS alliance was safe and secure. “Ramesh is a five-time MLA and must be able to think and take decisions,’’ he said, terming as “needless” the rebel activities he was involved in for the past few months.

Commenting on the Congress party’s decision to appoint his political bete noire D K Shivakumar in-charge of the Kundagol byelection, Satish said the party had entrusted him with the responsibility based on his experience and seniority, and that there is nothing wrong in him being made overall in-charge for the bypoll.

Satish, who had opposed the intervention of Shivakumar in North Karnataka affairs a few months ago, quickly added that all leaders of the Congress would work for the victory of the party candidate.