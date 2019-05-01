Summer takes a toll on Koppal’s banana growers

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: It has not been a sweet summer for the banana growers of Koppal district. Reason: Banana crop grown on half of the total cultivable area has withered owing to depletion of underground water table — thanks to the scorching summer. Banana is grown on 600 acres in the district.

For instance, take the case of Yamanoorappa Sangati, Kariyanna Gabboor and Shankrappa Channadasar of Budgumpa village in Koppal taluk. It was a case of so near yet so far for the trio. While Yamanoorappa cultivated banana on his four acres, Kariyanna and Shankrappa raised the crop on four and three acres, respectively.

All the three farms have borewells, which had adequate water even till end of March. The borewells, however, have now gone dry just a month before the harvest. We have allowed sheep to graze on the dry banan crop,” regretted Shankarappa. The plight of other banana farmers is no different.

Deputy Director, Horticulture (Koppal) Krishna Ukkanad said banana growers should have opted for short-term crops with summer around the corner.