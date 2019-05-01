Home States Karnataka

Summer takes a toll on Koppal’s banana growers

Deputy Director, Horticulture (Koppal) Krishna Ukkanad said banana growers should have opted for short-term crops with summer around the corner. 

Published: 01st May 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The withered banana crop in Koppal district | Express

The withered banana crop in Koppal district | Express

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: It has not been a sweet summer for the banana growers of Koppal district. Reason: Banana crop grown on half of the total cultivable area has withered owing to depletion of underground water table — thanks to the scorching summer. Banana is grown on 600 acres in the district.

For instance, take the case of Yamanoorappa Sangati, Kariyanna Gabboor and Shankrappa Channadasar of Budgumpa village in Koppal taluk. It was a case of so near yet so far for the trio. While Yamanoorappa cultivated banana on his four acres,  Kariyanna and Shankrappa raised the crop on four and three acres, respectively.

All the three farms have borewells, which had adequate water even till end of March.  The borewells, however,  have now gone dry just a month before the harvest. We have allowed sheep to graze on the dry banan crop,” regretted Shankarappa. The plight of other banana farmers is no different.  

Deputy Director, Horticulture (Koppal) Krishna Ukkanad said banana growers should have opted for short-term crops with summer around the corner. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koppal district Banana crop Summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp