Teachers on maternity leave reason for poor results: DDPI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Bagalkot B H Gonal, on Tuesday, held female teachers responsible for the district’s poor performance in SSLC. He said, “The main reason for poor results is that many female teachers went on maternity leave for more than 5 months, and getting a replacement was delayed.”

He said, “We had hoped to be in top 15 but managed to reach only at 27th. We will rework on our programmes and this year we will start our preparations from the very first month of the academic

year — June.”

Bagalkot secured 27th place in the state with a passing percent of 75.28. Last year, it was placed at 25th position, with a passing percent of 73.72.