Two girls do a perfect 10, Score 625/625 in Karnataka SSLC

BENGALURU: As many as 73.7% students have passed the SSLC exams this year as against 71.93% last year. Overall, there has been a 1.77 percentage point increase this year as compared to previous years. The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations 2019 were announced on Tuesday by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

Two girl students topped securing 625/625 marks — Srujana D from St Philomena English High School, Anekal taluk, Bengaluru South district, and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kalbagkar High School in Kumta, Uttara Kannada. The second place is shared by 11 students with 624 marks, and third place by 19 students with 623 marks. The trend of girls outshining boys has continued this year too, with girls securing an overall pass per cent of 79.59 and boys 68.46.

Among the districts, Hassan has secured first position with a pass percentage of 89.33, and has pushed last year’s topper - Udupi - to the fifth position (87.97 pass percentage). Ramanagara came in second with an overall pass percentage of 88.49, with Bengaluru Rural in third position. The worst performer is Yadgir in 34th position with an overall pass percentage of 56.9, with Raichur, Bengaluru South and Gadag faring slightly better.

THIS year, the department has analysed performances using two methods - one based on pass percentage and another on quality basis. Interestingly, in both, Hassan stood first. When it comes to quality-based analysis, Udupi bagged the second spot and Bengaluru Rural the third. The results were available online at sslc.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, and were available at schools after 3pm on Tuesday.

On the increase in percentage, S R Umashankar, principal secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said, “Apart from the efforts of students and teachers, one of the main reasons for improvement in results is measures taken by the department. This time, we provided remedial teaching, activity books along with textbooks, supplied handbooks,and had teachers interact with students in order to analyse their learning level.”

GRACE MARKS

Over 19,000 students managed to sail through thanks to grace marks. Though the provision to give grace marks was stopped a long time back, the department still continues to do so. Dr Reju M T, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, said, “Students who have scored 5% less than the passing marks have been given grace marks. The department is allowed to give grace marks of up to 5% in two subjects.”

Keep these dates in mind

May 2: Candidates can apply for photo copy

May 6: Board will receive applications for revaluation

May 13: Last date to apply for scanned copy of answer script

May 17: Last date to apply for revaluation

June 21 to June 28: Supplementary exams to be held

Differently-abled fare well

Of the 3,683 differently-abled students who appeared for the exam, 67.71 per cent passed. Of the eight categories of differently-abled students, 87.6% of visually impaired students passed. The pass percentage for other categories are: Multiple disability (100%), specific learning disability (74.44%), physically challenged (69.31%), hearing impaired (65.03%), multiple disorder (56.6%).

govt school Students excel

The number of schools with cent per cent as well as zero per cent results have increased this year. This year, 46 schools had zero per cent results. This number was 43 last year. However, none of the government schools recorded zero percentage this year. Nine aided and 37 unaided schools recorded 0% results. On the other hand, 1,626 schools saw 100% results.

Pvt candidates fare poorly

Private candidates who appeared for the SSLC exams fared poorly. Of the 21,381 candidates who appeared for the exam, only 3.07 per cent passed. Of the 657 who passed, a majority were in the 15 to 20 age group. Similarly 2.29 per cent of the 3,965 candidates who appeared for the exam in the 21 to 25 years age category passed. The percentage decreased as the age increased. Of the 100 candidates between 46 and 50 year age group, none passed.

max pass % in English medium

Candidates who wrote in English had the highest pass percentage at 80.88%. Kannada medium students followed with 70.19 per cent pass percentage. The other language students are: Urdu (79.87%), Marathi (70.87%), Telugu (61.06%), Tamil (52.46%) and Hindi (48.81%).

Highest scoring subjects

8,620 students secured 125 out of 125 in first language while 3,404 secured 100/100 in second language. This was followed by 8,138 getting 100% in third language, 1,626 in Mathematics, 226 in Science and 3,141 in Social Science.

re-evaluation done

Following allegations that some answer scripts of English subjects were evaluated by Kannada teachers, the Primary and Secondary Education Department clarified that they have called back such scripts to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board and re-evaluated them.

Results in JUST 26 days

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the results just 26 days after the exams. Principal Secretary Umashankar said this was possible because of the online system which was recently brought into place. “This time, we made the evaluation system completely online where the marks were entered into the systems. This has completely reduced the errors in the entry of marks, which was not the case when it was done manually.”

Proud of govt schools: CM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed happiness over the performance of government schools. He praised the students and thanked the officials for bringing technology into the evaluation process. One of his tweets read: “Happy to know that none of the government schools have secured zero per cent results and their performance is something to be proud of. SSLC students have proven that rural students can fare better than urban counterparts.”