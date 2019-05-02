Home States Karnataka

CM Kumaraswamy drought-ready with yagnas, pujas

A farmer from Chitradurga, who has been selling his livestock every week to tide over the situation, sent four of his sons to work as domestic helps.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

BENGALURU: Having received flak from the opposition and lakhs of farmers of drought-hit regions, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy now has a solution for the state’s impending drought: perform pujas and yagnas to appease rain god Varuna. Very soon, Vedic hymns to propitiate the same god are set to reverberate through major temples across Karnataka.

On Wednesday, renowned astrologer Dwarkanath reportedly told Kumaraswamy that the drought situation is going to worsen this year, with the stars predicting a weak monsoon. So the CM has decided to perform Rishyashringa Yagna in Kigga, Sringeri, a source close to him said.

“Such a suggestion had been made. There is a belief that performing special pujas in Kigga ensure a bountiful monsoon,” he added.

This decision has attracted criticism from farmers and opposition leaders alike. “At least 2,150 villages across 26 districts are facing a severe drinking water shortage, and people are migrating to towns in search of livelihood, and our chief minister wants to perform yagnas. Why talk of relief measures and ways to monitor them? He has to call his officials to review the situation and find out where the money has gone, and the relief measures taken,” said Aravind Limbavali, BJP general secretary.

An official from the muzrai department said that preparations are on for pujas. “Every year, all temples in the state perform special yagnas and other rituals to please the rain gods. We are doing it this year too,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

A farmer from Chitradurga, who has been selling his livestock every week to tide over the situation, sent four of his sons to work as domestic helps. “We also believe in the rain gods and pray that there is rain this year. But shouldn’t the chief minister first ensure that his officials rescue us and provide measures to bail us out? We have not seen a single officer or MLA help us, even when there have been mass suicides in our region,” said Hanumantaraya N.

India receives 70 per cent of its annual rainfall from June to September, and more than 50 per cent of arable land depends on these months of rain for irrigation. Thus, a lot of expectations are built around monsoon forecasts, monthly distribution and region-wise rain.

However, renowned astrologer Somayaji said that this year, the astrological rain prediction is not so bad.
“The monsoon is not so bad, but the water table is depleting and there is a general belief about this place called Kigga. In April, coffee planters across the region perform Rishya Shringa Yagna for rain, and whether it is coincidence or a supernatural occurrence, but we do get rain,” he explained.

A Sringeri temple source confirmed that every year, such yagnas are performed, and that the chief minister’s office has received such a suggestion. However, there is no official statement by the chief minister’s office in this regard.

“The Rishyashringa Yagna will be performed soon, but we are not sure of the dates. The yagna is performed by a senior pontiff of the mutt and there are other pujas too, like Parajanya Japa which also appeals to Lord Varuna and is done in most of the temples,” a priest from the Sringeri temple said.

However, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said, “There is no direction or directive given in this regard from this office. The muzrai department, with the suggestions of religious seers and gurus, organises special pujas annually, but the CMO has issued no such directive. However, any measure for the state’s well-being is welcome.”

ALSO PRAYED

In 2017, M B Patil performed a homa at the source of the Krishna and Cauvery to appease the rain god. The Congress had then allocated `20 lakh to the state-controlled Cauvery Neeravari Nigam to conduct ‘homas’ at Talacauvery and Krishna to ensure a good monsoon, but had withdrew it following critical reports in the media.

