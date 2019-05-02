Congress candidates spend big in Belagavi, Chikkodi

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Congress seems to have been more generous than BJP in spending for election campaigns in both Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha seats. Both parties had organised massive campaigns in the two seats besides hosting mega rallies of their star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

In Chikkodi constituency, BJP candidate Annasaheb Jolle spent about `36 lakh while Congress candidate Prakash Hukkeri spent `41.6 lakh. In Belagavi constituency, BJP candidate Suresh Angadi spent `24.5 lakh while Congress candidate V S Sadhunavar spent `30 lakh, according to official sources. The Election Commission has fixed the maximum spending by a candidate at `70 lakh.

Against such huge spends, what Independent candidates have forked out pales in comparison. Among the independent candidates in Chikkodi, M G Motannavar spent the highest of `21,240 while R R Bhajantri spent `18,000. In Belagavi, Anand Patil spent `28,198, Anil Hegde spent `14,050, Santish Kamble `13,108 and Sanjay Kamble spent `13,000.

A total of 597 candidates had contested from Belagavi constituency while 11 candidates were in fray from Chikkodi. Candidates from parties other than BJP and Congress spent between `13,000 and `2.5 lakh.