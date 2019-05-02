Home States Karnataka

Down Syndrome didn't deter this Karnataka girl's ambitions, now she want to be a singer

This is the story of the Sushraya who was ails from Down syndrome, who finally completed the SSLC examination by securing 81 percent marks.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Down Syndrome didn't deter this girl's ambitions to give her SSLC examinations. And she not only cleared it, but did so with flying colours.

That is the story of Sushraya, who secured 81% in her SSLC exams. Sushraya got 321 out of 400 as she had to only write core subjects (Mathematics, Social Science, Science) and one language (English).

After taking the help of a scribe to write her exams, she secured  87 marks in English, 81 in Mathematics, 80 in Science and 73 in Social Science, a remarkable feat for a child with this Syndrome.

Speaking to TNIE, Sushravya said that she wants to be a musician and sing songs that enthral her audience.

She went on to say that her immediate aim is to complete PUC in arts and then take up performing arts classes.

Her father Naveen Kumar, working as a Development Officer with LIC, said that he was proud his differently-abled daughter has become an example to the world.

Although it took four or five repetitions for her to understand the lessons, neither the teachers at SDA school nor her parents gave up.

"Now as per her desire, we will ensure she takes up PUC and then performing arts so that her dreams of becoming a singer will be fulfilled," her father said.

He also said that his daughter should be seen as a role model by the parents of the differently-abled children.

Naveen had a word of advice for parents like him. He said they must ensure that their kid's condition is diagnosed early and proper treatment is given to enable them to lead as normal a life as possible.

"My daughter was given proper treatment. Those like her don’t need compassion, instead they need proper support," her mother Rekha said.

Rekha is someone who did that, taking a special course in Diploma in Mental Health and Retardation from Kuvempu University to teach Sushraya and help her achieve her dreams. 

