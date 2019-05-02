Girl who lost a hand in accident scores 96 per cent in SSLC exam but battle for compensation continues

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The future seemed bleak for this 16-year-old who lost her right arm and almost lost another in a horrific accident while returning from a picnic with her classmates. But BS Nandini is no ordinary girl. Blessed with grit and brilliance, she has now cleared her SSLC exams with flying colours scoring 96%.

It was a school trip in November 2018 that saw Nandini, a resident of Bhadravathi and student of Poorna Pragnya School, meet with the horrific accident.

On their way back from visiting St Mary’s island and other destinations, the school bus turned turtle near NR Pura killing one student and seriously injuring nine others. Nandini, who was wounded seriously, lost her right hand in the accident.

Despite losing two months owing to the many surgeries she had to undergo to save her other arm, Nandini has now proven that nothing is impossible.

She managed to score 96% (600/625). She had to study whenever she found time in between her hospital visits in Bhadravathi and to places as far as Coimbatore, where she had to be admitted to save her left arm.

“I knew what had happened to me. But I decided to go ahead with my studies and covered the important portions in the subjects. During my difficult times, my classmates, teachers and family members stood by me and helped me cover up though I missed school during treatment,” Nandini told TNIE.

Parents Somanatha and Nirmala though proud about their daughter’s achievement are also worried about her future.

“We were praying at least she could pass. But today seeing her marks I feel she has achieved cent percent. We are very proud but feel sad every time we look at her,” said Somanatha BV, father of Nandini and a high-school teacher.

The last five months have not been easy for the family that is struggling to make ends meet what with medical expenses growing every passing day. The day of the accident, several organisations and political leaders made big promises, but they seems to have forgotten about the accident.

The father had also met Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Shivamogga, and he had promised financial help, but Somanatha is following up with the CM office even today.

“The school management paid initial treatment cost and denied any help after that. The management promised compensation when I took the case till the heads in Udupi. Many people came to our house after accident but none helped us to get compensation or at least money that we have spent for the treatment. Some of the people are now talking in different tone and trying to shy away from their responsibilities,” Somanatha said.