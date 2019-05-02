Home States Karnataka

INS Vikramaditya will join Indo-French naval exercise soon

The bilateral naval exercise, initiated in 1983 and christened ‘Varuna’ in 2001, forms a vital part of the Indo-French strategic partnership.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

French aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle entering Goa harbour | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: India’s sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, which had suffered damage recently after a fire broke out in the engine room, leading to the death of a naval officer, will be back in the thick of action. The vessel will participate in the 17th edition of the Indo-French naval exercise ‘Varuna 19.1’ which began off the Goa coast on Wednesday.

A naval officer said INS Vikramaditya will join the exercise in a day or two. Experts team from Mumbai had arrived in Karwar to repair the damage on the ship after the incident. The repair work is going on round the clock and the vessel will be ready by Thursday or Friday.

According to the Indian Navy, the 10-day exercise will be in two phases — the harbour phase in Goa which will include cross-visits, professional interactions and discussions and sports events, and the second sea phase which will comprise various exercises across the spectrum of maritime operations.
The second segment of the exercise, Varuna 19.2, is scheduled to be held towards the end of May in Djibouti, East Africa, where the French navy has a strategic base.

The bilateral naval exercise, initiated in 1983 and christened ‘Varuna’ in 2001, forms a vital part of the Indo-French strategic partnership.

The French Navy’s aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, two destroyers FNS Forbin and FNS Provence, the frigate FNS Latouche-Treville, the tanker FNS Marne and a nuclear submarine are participating in the exercise. From the Indian side, aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, destroyer INS Mumbai, the Teg-class frigate INS Tarkash, the Shishumar-class submarine INS Shankul and the Deepak- class fleet tanker INS Deepak are taking part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS Vikramaditya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp