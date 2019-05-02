Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Postal department likely to start service to deliver exam-related material

The weight carried per parcel is 5 kg and a total of 1 lakh kg is usually carried during the PUC exams.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:13 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To doubly ensure safety of exam question papers and answer sheets, the Karnataka Postal department is planning a dedicated delivery service that will cater only to organisations conducting examinations. The move will boost the department’s revenue.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo told The New Indian Express that the proposed service ‘Pariksha’ will ensure that the examination-related material that the Postal department handles from March to May is paid special attention. Extra manpower and vehicles would be allocated to make this special service highly effective, he added.

“Though, we are often billed as Snail Post and the rationale behind our existence in present times is questioned, very few know the tremendous job the department carries out in ensuring safety and secrecy of exam-related material,” Lobo said.

Civil Service exams, PUC, CBSE and SSLC are among the exams handled by the postal department.
“The PUC Board exams in March had 1,007 examination centres in Karnataka where exams were held for 39 subjects from March 18 to 22. Answer sheets were sent to 56 evaluations centres for which we booked a total of 28,067 bundles of answer sheets. All bundles reached the evaluation centres without a single loss,” the CPMG said.

The weight carried per parcel is 5 kg and a total of 1 lakh kg is usually carried during the PUC exams. The postal department earns Rs 180 for every parcel, he said. The department is holding talks with numerous examination bodies that conduct exams on the need for such a specialised service. “We plan to have a nominal price in case of this dedicated service. It is still being finalised. It is almost like a guarantee for safe delivery that we will be offering,” Lobo said.

