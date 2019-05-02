By Express News Service

Sumalatha run off her feet

If there is one woman who wants to put her feet up, quite literally, it’s Sumalatha Ambareesh. The gruelling month-long campaign has taken its toll — walking for miles, through the lanes and bylanes of Mandya, the countryside and villages, has left her feet swollen, tanned, chapped and with a huge blood clot. The actor of yesteryear, whose dainty hennaed feet could once set the silver screen ablaze in Thoovanthumbikal and other superhits, has got a physiotherapist to nurse them back to shape. So it’s massages, exercises, fomentation and a lot of tender loving care. Sumalatha, who rode the wave of the Jodeyathu with Darshan and Yash, must have surely realised that electioneering is not a walkabout, but involves walking the talk. It means joining the masses in the heat, dust and firecrackers. And she definitely wants those anklets back where they belong because she has some very busy days ahead. As she says, “I am trying to get some rest, but there is so much to do — Abhishek’s movie is coming up, I have started renovating our house and am trying to tie up things before I can take a break.” And yes, rest those feet.

HDK does a Siddu, but no politics

Soon after the 2018 assembly elections concluded with the JDS-Congress coalition coming to power in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah quietly withdrew from all political drama. He retired to Dharmasthala for naturopathy treatment. Cut to 2019. Soon after voting concluded for the Lok Sabha polls, it was Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s turn to do the same. We can’t help but draw parallels between the two and their choice of stress-buster soon after polls. Kumaraswamy is expected to complete his naturopathy treatment only by Sunday, and return to Bengaluru late Sunday night. The only difference, perhaps, is leaders making a beeline to Dharmasthala when Siddaramaiah was lodged there, creating a proper political buzz. Kumaraswamy has chosen to keep away not just from the party but also the media; especially the media, to be specific.

Pratap seeks blessings from ‘rival’ DKS

BJP candidate from Mysore-Kodagu seat Pratap Simha grabbed eyeballs on Wednesday, when he sought senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s blessings. Simha, who ran into Shivakumar at veteran politician SM Krishna’s house, touched his feet in an act of seeking blessings. Well, that’s something you don’t get to see everyday now, isn’t it? Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga strongman, considers Krishna his political guru, despite the veteran politician hopping to the BJP some years ago. Simha, another notable Vokkaliga face in the state, is looking to take down JDS-Congress candidate C H Vijayashankar in Mysore. This small act of camaraderie after a hectic political battle sure comes as a breath of fresh air in a vitiated pollscape.

Truth test could put netas in a spot

Outgoing Tumkur MP SP Muddahanume Gowda’s pilgrimage to Dharmasthala has ignited curiosity in political circles, especially as he’s called for a press briefing at noon on Thursday. As everyone knows, this is the place where truth tests are taken by politicos of all hues. This may put alliance partners JDS and Congress in an embarrassing situation, especially as Deputy CM G Parameshwara was in charge of the constituency. “Yes, I am on my way to Sree Kshetra to reveal the truth about how I missed an opportunity to seek the mandate again, besides baseless allegations against me,” Muddahanume Gowda told TNIE over phone. “Out of 44 Congress MPs, I was the only one to miss the ticket, and after darshan of Lord Manjunatheshwara, I will address the press.” Some netas have reportedly got the jitters over what the former judge may reveal, especially as he is riled by the allegation of Parameshwara loyalist H D Darshan, that he and former Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna had been paid off to withdraw their nominations against coalition candidate H D Deve Gowda. Sources say that if BJP wins Tumkur, both may jump ship. Some home truths are definitely on their way!

Sleeping for a cause

Vatal Nagaraj, founder of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, seems to have run out of human causes to protest for. His latest cause celebre is Drona, the Dasara elephant who suffered a cardiac arrest and died recently at Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Vatal, who thinks there’s something fishy about Drona’s death, launched a ‘sleep-in protest’ in front of Mysuru Palace on Wednesday, demanding an investigation into the tusker’s death. Animal rights activists, here is your new cheerleader!