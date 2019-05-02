Woman with toddler protests against police

Mallikajrun Hiremath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A video showing a woman sitting in the middle of a highway with a baby in her arms, protesting against patrol officials, went viral on Wednesday.The video shows a couple condemning the behaviour of the police and blocking the road until they apologised.

Road users have been complaining about the police demanding bribe from them. But no complaint has been acted upon, say people. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj said that an inquiry has been ordered to check the authenticity of the video. “The video does not show police asking for bribe. I have ordered an inquiry,” Nagraj said.