Centre recommends continuation of night ban in Bandipur area

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IN a major setback to the Kerala government, the Centre has recommended continuation of the night traffic ban (NTB) in Bandipur National Park from 9 pm to 6 pm.

In a reversal of its stand, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) along with MoEF have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that they accepted the recommendations of a ‘Committee of Secretaries’ to maintain the status quo on the restrictions in the night traffic on NH-212 in Bandipur. In 2010, the Karnataka High Court had enforced a nine hour ban from 9 pm to 6 am on the busy NH-212 in view of high wildlife killings and therefore, allowed a restricted and equal fleet of both Kerala and Karnataka road transport buses during the ban hours.

In view of the affidavit filed by the Centre, the apex court observed on Wednesday that nothing remains of the petition, however, the matter was adjourned as Kerala has sought response to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Wildlife First said it was an important and positive development. Praveen Bhargav, Wildlife First, said: “This along with the earlier decision of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to maintain restrictions on night traffic on NH-67 to Ooty will ensure protection of Bandipur. We will continue to pursue the matter in the apex court.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, PCCF and Head of Forest Force, Punathi Sridhar said, “It is a positive development and all along the state has maintained its position for the nine hour ban. This is a victory for conservation.”