Coming up, for Urban Local Body polls

ULB polls are being held in 22 districts and model code of conduct will come into effect immediately, until May 31, in specific wards and ULB limits.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The season of elections is refusing to get over in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha polls was barely concluded days ago, and elections to 63 Urban Local Bodies have been announced. The Karnataka State Election Commission on Thursday announced polls in 63 ULBs, including eight city municipal councils (CMC), 33 town municipal councils (TMC) and 22 town panchayats (TP). Polling for the ULBs will be held on May 29, 2019. Bypolls to ULBs will also be held for vacant seats in ten taluk panchayats, 202 gram panchayats, two seats in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and one seat in Tumkuru corporation. Voting for bypolls will happen on May 29.

ULB polls are being held in 22 districts and model code of conduct will come into effect immediately, until May 31, in specific wards and ULB limits. ULB seats in Bengaluru rural (Anekal) and Urban (Devanahalli and Nelamangala) are going to polls. Select CMC, TMC and TPs in Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Chikmagalur, Dakshin Kannada, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajnagara, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Ballari and Yadgir will go to polls.

