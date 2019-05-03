Home States Karnataka

Concern over oil discharge along Ankola

Several spots along the Ankola coastline have been witnessing accumulation of oil  for the past five days and this has worried fishermen and residents in the villages.

Published: 03rd May 2019

Oil waste on the coastline at Honnegudi in Ankola taluk

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Several spots along the Ankola coastline have been witnessing accumulation of oil  for the past five days and this has worried fishermen and residents in the villages.Beaches in Belambar, Nadibhag, Honnegudi, Shedkuli, Keni, Honey Beach, Belegeri and Harawada villages have been seeing this kind of oil accumulation.

Fisherman Sudhakar Jambavalikar said, “At a time when the quantity of fish has already come down in the sea, such oil waste drifting towards the shore is affecting the fish population.”Another fisherman said ships travelling in the deep sea change their oil for smooth functioning and discharge the waste oil into the sea. The fisherman said that the ships have to pay if they want to anchor at the harbour to change oil and hence do it mid-sea.  

Marine biologist V N Nayak said, “Leakage of crude oil and wastes in sea and them washing ashore usually happen before the monsoon. It’s a natural phenomenon. It takes place each year in small or large scale,” he said.

