Home States Karnataka

Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Karnataka

Villagers rushed to the spot only to find the decapitated body of the farmer. They subsequently blocked the state highway from 8.30 am and staged a protest demanding a permanent solution.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Wild Elephant

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The growing man-elephant conflict in Kodagu has claimed the life of a farmer who was trampled by a wild jumbo on Friday morning. 

CK Sudha, a resident of Srimangala, was returning home from a grocery shop near Kaimani village at around 7 am when he came face to face with a wild elephant. The elephant is said to have charged at Sudha and threw him 20 feet away.

The incident that unfurled on the Kutta-Srimangala state highway was witnessed by another villager Vishwa who started pelting stones at the wild elephant. Meanwhile, a lorry driver who was on the highway also witnessed the attack and started honking at the elephant in a bid to save Sudha.

Nevertheless, the elephant had by them trampled on Sudha’s head, killing him on the spot. It then tried to attack the lorry but the driver managed to escape. 

Villagers rushed to the spot only to find the decapitated body of Sudha. They subsequently blocked the state highway from 8.30 am and staged a protest demanding a permanent solution for the issue.

“If a forest department official is killed in an animal attack, the government releases a relief fund of Rs 1 crore. However, if a farmer is killed, his family gets a relief fund of Rs 5 lakh. We need permanent relief from elephant attacks,” said Nanjunda Swamy, head of the Srimangala farmers association. 

The villagers also brought up an incident in which a tiger was killed after it got stuck in a fence installed at the estate of Harihara village resident Pradeep Kushalappa. They demanded that officials withdraw a case filed against Pradeep. They also demanded that another case booked against a Palangala grower, who is suspected to have shot an elephant recently, be withdrawn.

The spot was visited by Madikeri Wildlife ACF Dayanand and others. Villagers are demanding the presence of the chief conservator of forests. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodagu Elephant attack Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp