Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Karnataka

MADIKERI: The growing man-elephant conflict in Kodagu has claimed the life of a farmer who was trampled by a wild jumbo on Friday morning.

CK Sudha, a resident of Srimangala, was returning home from a grocery shop near Kaimani village at around 7 am when he came face to face with a wild elephant. The elephant is said to have charged at Sudha and threw him 20 feet away.

The incident that unfurled on the Kutta-Srimangala state highway was witnessed by another villager Vishwa who started pelting stones at the wild elephant. Meanwhile, a lorry driver who was on the highway also witnessed the attack and started honking at the elephant in a bid to save Sudha.

Nevertheless, the elephant had by them trampled on Sudha’s head, killing him on the spot. It then tried to attack the lorry but the driver managed to escape.

Villagers rushed to the spot only to find the decapitated body of Sudha. They subsequently blocked the state highway from 8.30 am and staged a protest demanding a permanent solution for the issue.

“If a forest department official is killed in an animal attack, the government releases a relief fund of Rs 1 crore. However, if a farmer is killed, his family gets a relief fund of Rs 5 lakh. We need permanent relief from elephant attacks,” said Nanjunda Swamy, head of the Srimangala farmers association.

The villagers also brought up an incident in which a tiger was killed after it got stuck in a fence installed at the estate of Harihara village resident Pradeep Kushalappa. They demanded that officials withdraw a case filed against Pradeep. They also demanded that another case booked against a Palangala grower, who is suspected to have shot an elephant recently, be withdrawn.

The spot was visited by Madikeri Wildlife ACF Dayanand and others. Villagers are demanding the presence of the chief conservator of forests.