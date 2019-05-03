Home States Karnataka

Forums protest on dry Krishna river bed, seek Maharashtra water

Local authorities are trying to supply water to hundreds of villages in tankers.

Published: 03rd May 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several leaders belonging to different organisations on Thursday launched an indefinite protest on the dry Krishna river bed near Athani to highlight what they called the government’s failure in solving the worsening drinking water crisis in north Karnataka.The agitators alleged that several panchayat officials were on leave post their Lok Sabha poll duties and this resulted in villagers facing drinking water crisis.

Blaming the state government for not expediting measures to ensure release of water from Maharashtra’s  Koyna dam into the Krishna river, the agitators said people in several villages of north Karnataka are forced to trek for kilometers to fetch drinking water.

Local authorities are trying to supply water to hundreds of villages in tankers. “Only 86 tankers are being sent out daily to 41 drought-hit villages in Athani taluk ... this is not enough. Each of the 41 villages has a population of more than 5,000 and the quantity being supplied to them is meagre,’’ said Mahadev Madiwal, who is leading the agitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp