Forums protest on dry Krishna river bed, seek Maharashtra water

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several leaders belonging to different organisations on Thursday launched an indefinite protest on the dry Krishna river bed near Athani to highlight what they called the government’s failure in solving the worsening drinking water crisis in north Karnataka.The agitators alleged that several panchayat officials were on leave post their Lok Sabha poll duties and this resulted in villagers facing drinking water crisis.

Blaming the state government for not expediting measures to ensure release of water from Maharashtra’s Koyna dam into the Krishna river, the agitators said people in several villages of north Karnataka are forced to trek for kilometers to fetch drinking water.

Local authorities are trying to supply water to hundreds of villages in tankers. “Only 86 tankers are being sent out daily to 41 drought-hit villages in Athani taluk ... this is not enough. Each of the 41 villages has a population of more than 5,000 and the quantity being supplied to them is meagre,’’ said Mahadev Madiwal, who is leading the agitation.