Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress leader SP Muddahanume Gowda on Thursday visited the famous Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple at Dharmasthala near here in an attempt to steer clear of the allegation that he received `3.5 crore for giving up Tumkur LS seat for former PM H D Deve Gowda, as per

coalition agreement.

The Congressman told reporters after offering puja at the temple, that he had prayed to the Lord to give a good mind to those who made such allegations against him.

He said he was surprised by Congress leaders’ decision to give the seat to the JDS, despite the grand old party being strong in the constituency. “I had objected to this and filed nomination papers as the Congress nominee. Finally, Congress leaders apprised me of the coalition compulsions.” Denying he did not campaign for Deve Gowda, he said, “I don’t know who will win. But I have done my duty.”