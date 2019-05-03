Karnataka to release Krishna water for Telangana

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The government of Karnataka has decided to release 2.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water from Narayanpur reservoir across Krishna River to Telangana for meeting drinking water needs of people of Mahabubnagar district.

The water will be released from Narayanpur reservoir to Jurala project to cater to the drinking water needs. In view of the water levels steeply coming down in the reservoirs of Mahabubnagar district, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had requested his Karnataka counterpart H.D. Kumaraswamy for release of water.

According to a statement from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the diplomatic, friendly and cordial relationship adopted by KCR with the Karnataka government to overcome the drinking water problem of people of Mahabubnagar district has yielded fruitful results.

On KCR's request, the Karnataka Chief Minister after discussions with the officials decided to release the water.

Kumaraswamy personally telephoned KCR and informed about this. KCR described the move as happy and good news to the Mahabubnagar people. On behalf of people of the district, he conveyed his thanks to Kumaraswamy.

Both the Chief Ministers have expressed their desire that the cordial and friendly relationship between the two states should continue forever, said the statement.

Water supply to Jurala will commence from Friday evening, it added.