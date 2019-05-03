No big deal, says Congress over Sumalatha meet

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, Congress used JDS minister G T Devegowda’s statement on lack of coordination in Mysuru to slam its coalition partner. On Thursday, it was JDS’ turn to hit back. The Congress’ unwillingness to initiate action against its Mandya unit leaders who met BJP-backed-independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh over dinner on April 30, has left JDS fuming. While Congress has G T Devegowda’s ad mission on record, the JDS has CCTV footage of the dinner meeting to urge the Congress to take action and show its intent of respecting ‘coalition dharma’. With state leadership of the Congress refusing to take action, the JDS intends to put pressure from the party’s central leadership in New Delhi.

“There is no harm in meeting over a meal. It isn’t an anti-party activity. But I will get more details on the same and action will be taken if required,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, president, KPCC. The video, dated April 30, shows key leaders from Mandya like N Chaluvarayaswamy, P M Narendraswamy, H C Balakrishna, Ravi Ganiga and Malavalli Shivanna meeting Sumalatha Ambareesh who took on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son and coalition candidate Nikhil Kumar in the high voltage poll battle of Mandya Lok Sabha seat. While the Congress has refused to deem it as an anti-party activity, the JDS is not amused.

“On May 23, if Nikhil wins Mandya, we will know these leaders had no role to play in it, and if he loses, the Congress can’t deny the fact that it was because of these very leaders. They simply cannot afford to not take action against these leaders. They will have to respect the coalition agreement,” said T A Sharavana, MLC, JDS. He pointed out that the leaders in question openly declared that they won’t support Nikhil’s candidature and refused to take part even in AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s rally. With the state leadership of the Congress reluctant to take action, the JDS is now keen on taking matters to New Delhi.

“Congress is waiting for May 23 to do anything. We will ensure action is taken for any activity that dents the coalition. Orders will come directly from New Delhi,” the MLC added. The growing animosity between the coalition partners is coming across as amusing to the BJP that has chosen to sit back and enjoy the show as it plays out.

“Sumalatha winning Mandya is a sure thing, and hence, these leaders were dining with her. After May 23, there will be a lot of changes in the political scenario and it will be there for all to watch,” said B S Yeddyurappa, president, Karnataka BJP. The month-long wait for the results of Lok Sabha polls is giving enough time for cracks to develop between the coalition partners whose relationship came under severe strain in Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Tumkur seats this election season. After the barbs, now it looks like a lot is riding on May 23 when results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced.