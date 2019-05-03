Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

Siddu trusts only Minto for his eyes

If you thought the politically high and mighty prefer private hospitals, here’s something to shatter that belief. Former CM and now Congress Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah visited Minto Hospital on Thursday to get his eyes tested. No, this isn’t a first. The senior Congressman has always preferred govt-run Minto Hospital in Chamarajpet. It was a pleasant surprise for the doctors, staff and visitors as Siddaramaiah stopped to talk to them. Well, their awe was pretty much justified. After all, how often do you find a former CM walking with the hoi polloi in a government hospital, and that too as a patient?

Poaching game and an ill omen

The Congress and JDS are fighting with their backs to the wall to ward off poachers. The first wicket is down — Umesh Jadhav of Chincholi resigned, and many more, according to BJP, may follow suit. Some say at least 10 from both coalition partners are packing their bags, others say up to 20 rebellious sorts are queuing up to leave. The BJP has 104 MLAs and with two by-elections on the horizon, the power equation could swing any way. In this situation, the coalition views attack as the best form of defence. There are strong hints that the wily Congress-JDS leadership could launch its own operation to keep BJP numbers in check. One name which cropped up was that of Govindarajnagar MLA V Somanna, who started out with the Janata Parivar, later moved to Congress and is now with BJP. But one source said Somanna carries a rather unflattering tag of being an unlucky mascot.

Media management the new skill

The BJP is sure polishing its soft skills, and is starting with media management — not how to manage the media, but how to speak to the media. The BJP state unit last week held a day-long course for about 50 of its workers. The workshop focused on how to debate, be presentable on TV, and speak in front of a camera. Interestingly, the BJP picked a journalist to lead the way — Hameed Palya, renowned Kannada news channel anchor and editor-in-chief of Raj News, was roped in. The young guns were impressed, but many complained about how they arrived at the BJP office in the morning, and were sent straight to bus and railway stations to return to their districts soon after. Not one touristy sight or sound of namma Bengaluru! Sigh!

Gross! Kalappa does it again

Controversy seems to find its way to Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa. If it doesn’t, Brijesh goes looking for controversies, and when he doesn’t find one, he tweets one. On Thursday, Congress leader tweeted a news article on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, criticising the Congress on polling day in Mumbai. But his post was an absolutely gross allegation and a personal attack. But soon enough, he seems to have realised the blunder. But you can trust social media to have enough screenshots of that blunder, and shares too. He may have deleted the tweet, but his action was no match for the lightning speed with which social media functions.