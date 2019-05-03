Wait for May 23: Election ripples rock coalition dharma

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is done with the Lok Sabha elections, but the dust it kicked up refuses to settle as the parties wait out the month for the May 23 results.

With the coalition partners indulging in an unending round of shadow boxing, a fresh Operation Lotus is waiting to bloom. At the centre of it all is a bitter joust for power, Mandya, and to some extent, Tumkur.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, whose entry as an Independent in Mandya managed to put the coalition dharma in grave danger, could still play spoiler along with disgruntled Congressman Ramesh Jarkiholi. On Thursday, Jarkiholi, who is supporting the BJP but hasn’t hopped off the fence yet, said in Gokak, “We will be getting power in a big way soon after May 25. Just wait and watch.’’

Adding to this fluid situation was a video of key Congress leaders from Mandya, N Chaluvarayaswamy, P M Narendraswamy, H C Balakrishna and others meeting Sumalatha for dinner on April 30. While the Congress is shrugging it off as just a bit of socialising, the JDS is slamming its coalition partner. “There is no harm in meeting over a meal. It isn’t anti-party activity. But I will get more details and action will be taken if required,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC president.

This fresh clash came a day after JDS minister G T Devegowda claimed that his party workers had preferred to vote for BJP candidate Pratap Simha, rather than C H Vijayashankar in Mysore-Kodagu.

And if this wasn’t enough, outgoing Tumkur MP Muddahanume Gowda is on a truth telling mission at Dharmasthala. The Congressman, hurt that he had to give up his seat for JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, also had to contend with charges that he had taken a bribe to withdraw his nomination.If the pulls and pushes of running a coalition are taking their toll, Jarkiholi’s words may just about sum up Karnataka’s future: Wait and watch till May 23.