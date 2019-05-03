Home States Karnataka

Wait for May 25, we will get power: Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi

Enraged with his brother’s ongoing tussle with him, Ramesh blamed Satish for his dwindling political career.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: On his arrival in Gokak constituency after his long-drawn rebel activities, Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said, “We will be getting power in a big way soon after May 25. Just wait and watch.’’

At a function organised to felicitate the new directors of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in Gokak on Thursday, he said without taking his brother and minister Satish Jarkiholi’s name, that all the ministers who were in high tides these days would soon become “ex-ministers.’’

“I am sure that there will be polarisation of politics in the state after May 25. No one should be afraid of ministers who are roaming around in cars with beacon lights atop. And never trust leaders who will one day stab you in the back,” said Jarkiholi.

Both Satish and Ramesh are at loggerheads for the past few weeks, with Satish urging the Congress high command to replace Ramesh with Lakhan Jarkiholi as the main leader of the party in Gokak constituency.  Enraged with his brother’s ongoing tussle with him, Ramesh blamed Satish for his dwindling political career.

