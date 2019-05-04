Coalition looking at reverse poaching to counter BJP 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost a year after it was cobbled up, the HD Kumaraswamy government has outlived many deadlines set by doomsayers and BJP strategists. While coalition pressures have been intense and led to rifts, the latest deadline of May 23 is also likely to pass without affecting the stability of the government.

CM H D Kumaraswamy has appeared confident through the rough times. “I am in touch will all the so-called disgruntled MLAs and none of them will quit. They have assured me they will not destabilize the government,” he has often said.

Asked if he was thinking of reverse poaching, he said, “It is too premature.’’ But sources close to the CM pointed out that if the BJP talks of taking down 10 wickets of the coalition, the alliance is also targeting 10 weak links in the BJP. It is no secret that many in the BJP have been with the Congress or JDS earlier, and have been in touch with their former party leaders. “It will not benefit the BJP if 10 quit either side,” the source reasoned.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has failed to deliver any MLAs to the BJP, and neither has he resigned, sources added. In the past year, there has been a slight change in the way the parties stacked up. Congress has only 78 MLAs, compared to 80 last May. While C S Shivalli, who represented Kundgol, died in March, Dr Umesh Jadhav (Chincholi) joined the BJP. JDS has 37 MLAs. Besides, there are two independent MLAs and one BSP MLA, which adds up to 118. By contrast, the BJP has 104 MLAs.

The fresh worry is that if Krishna Byre Gowda and Eshwar Khandre win the Lok Sabha elections, their constituencies, Byatarayanapura (Bengaluru) and Bhalki (Bidar) will fall vacant, and necessitate another bypoll.

The BJP strategy is a bit complicated. They hope to win the two assembly bypolls, get the support of two independents and BSP MLA, and engineer some exits, to pull down the government.

But JDS sources claim that this is something BJP has been trying hard since the time Yeddyurappa assumed office for two days as CM, but it hasn’t worked.

Congress president Dinesh Gundurao put it succinctly, “If they have their strategies, we have ours.’’ He said BJP’s repetitive poaching is not working.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was to defect with 10 MLAs, was the key person and it appears he has developed cold feet. The numbers of MLAs joining him in the rebellion has dwindled, and South Karnataka MLAs are clearly reluctant. The poaching game is restricted only to certain parts of North Karnataka, and with the national election results just weeks away, no one is taking chances,” a political analyst observed.

The national election is also an important marker. “Modi’s chances of coming to power in 2019 are looking slimmer, and if the BJP doesn’t form the government at the centre, how will they pull this government down? The election results will change the dynamics,” said Gundurao. He confirmed that Kumaraswamy is in touch with all the MLAs.