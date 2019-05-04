Home States Karnataka

Coalition looking at reverse poaching to counter BJP 

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was to defect with 10 MLAs, was the key person and it appears he has developed cold feet.

Published: 04th May 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost a year after it was cobbled up, the HD Kumaraswamy government has outlived many deadlines set by doomsayers and BJP strategists. While coalition pressures have been intense and led to rifts, the latest deadline of May 23 is also likely to pass without affecting the stability of the government. 

CM H D Kumaraswamy has appeared confident through the rough times. “I am in touch will all the so-called disgruntled MLAs and none of them will quit. They have assured me they will not destabilize the government,” he has often said. 
Asked if he was thinking of reverse poaching, he said, “It is too premature.’’ But sources close to the CM pointed out that if the BJP talks of taking down 10 wickets of the coalition, the alliance is also targeting 10 weak links in the BJP. It is no secret that many in the BJP have been with the Congress or JDS earlier, and have been in touch with their former party leaders. “It will not benefit the BJP if 10 quit either side,” the source reasoned. 

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has failed to deliver any MLAs to the BJP, and neither has he resigned, sources added. In the past year, there has been a slight change in the way the parties stacked up. Congress has only 78 MLAs, compared to 80 last May. While C S Shivalli, who represented Kundgol, died in March, Dr Umesh Jadhav (Chincholi) joined the BJP. JDS has 37 MLAs. Besides, there are two independent MLAs and one BSP MLA, which adds up to 118. By contrast, the BJP has 104 MLAs. 
The fresh worry is that if Krishna Byre Gowda and Eshwar Khandre win the Lok Sabha elections, their constituencies, Byatarayanapura (Bengaluru) and Bhalki (Bidar) will fall vacant, and necessitate another bypoll. 

The BJP strategy is a bit complicated. They hope to win the two assembly bypolls, get the support of two independents and BSP MLA, and engineer some exits, to pull down the government.  
But JDS sources claim that this is something BJP has been trying hard since the time Yeddyurappa assumed office for two days as CM, but it hasn’t worked. 
Congress president Dinesh Gundurao put it succinctly, “If they have their strategies, we have ours.’’ He said BJP’s repetitive poaching is not working.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was to defect with 10 MLAs, was the key person and it appears he has developed cold feet. The numbers of MLAs joining him in the rebellion has dwindled, and South Karnataka MLAs are clearly reluctant. The poaching game is restricted only to certain parts of North Karnataka, and with the national election results just weeks away, no one is taking chances,” a political analyst observed. 
The national election is also an important marker. “Modi’s chances of coming to power in 2019 are looking slimmer, and if the BJP doesn’t form the government at the centre, how will they pull this government down? The election results will change the dynamics,” said Gundurao. He confirmed that Kumaraswamy is in touch with all the MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp