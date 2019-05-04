Home States Karnataka

Drona death mystery: Crucial questions remain unanswered

Experts now feel that if the elephant was freed from its chains, it could have been saved or been alive longer till it received medical help 

Published: 04th May 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of 36-year-old camp elephant from Nagarhole Tiger Reserve last week has left a trail of questions over the tragedy. Shocking videos of elephant, named after Drona, from Mathigod elephant camp in the reserve in Kodagu district went viral sending wildlife lovers into tizzy last week. Sources told The New Indian Express that the elephant’s stomach was empty and it had only water during the autopsy. The revelation is now raising questions whether the elephant was tied for long periods without food and water. If the elephant was not in ‘must’, why was it tied and a section of elephant experts now feel that if the elephant was freed from its chains, it could have been saved or been alive for longer till the medical help reached.

The camp is located 40 minutes of drive from Hunsur where the elephant camp veterinarian is seated. Despite this there was a delay in reaching the camp. Similarly there were no senior forest officers present at the camp when the elephant was fighting for its life. Upon whose instructions the staffers were watering the dying elephant? Such a question is being raised too as the elephants are poured by water during excessive heat that follows mostly after tranquilizing.

The incident has once again opened the can of worms and pointing fingers at mismanagement of elephant camps and pachyderms themselves. Karnataka that has the highest numbers of elephants in wild in India, with 6,000 plus elephants, it also has 184 elephants that are in captivity of which 98 are with forest department.

On an average every year 5-6 elephants, that are termed as ‘rogues’ for their involvement in human deaths and constant crop raids, are captured and added to the existing fleet of tamed elephants. Mathigod camp, where the death of Drona was reported, has close to 35 elephants. Similar camps exist in other parts of Nagarhole Reserve and Dubare of Kodagu district. The forest officials have, however, denied that there was noufood in elephant’s stomach. “During the postmortem there was enough for its survival in its stomach. The elephant had consumed food the previous night. The organ samples have been sent to laboratory and reports are awaited,” said a senior official from Nagarhole Reserve.

