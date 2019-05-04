Karnataka High Court notice to Centre, RBI on bank branch merger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday served a notice to the Reserve Bank of India, the Union Government and Canara Bank after hearing a PIL challenging the merger of one of the bank’s branches, situated in Kalasipalyam, with another branch on NR Road.

Contending that the merger will cause inconvenience to 20,000 account holders as they would have to travel about 1.5 km to reach the NR Road branch, the petitioner N Kishore Kumar stated in the

petition that the branch in Kalasipalyam has been operating since 1976.

He said the Kalasipalyam branch was situated in the first floor and there was sufficient parking place. However, the NR Road branch was on the third floor and customers would have to pay a parking fee for their vehicles, he said.

Kumar also drew the court’s attention that a similar proposal was dropped in 2013 after the matter was brought to the notice of the bank’s higher authorities.

Row over shifting of RGUHS

The HC on Friday issued a notice to the principal secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, in relation to a contempt petition filed by one B S Naveen and others against the state government for allegedly shifting Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to Ramanagara from the city, despite an interim order not to do so.

The petitioners said the court had passed an interim order in 2018 directing the state to maintain status quo with regard to shifting RGUHS. Despite that, authorities have directed the varsity to deposit money towards the shifting and have directed that the varsity be shifted to Ramanagara immediately, they said.