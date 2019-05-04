Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis agrees to release water to Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has finally agreed to release two tmcft of water to Krishna river and its tributaries from Maharashtra’s Koyna dam, in order to help Karnataka tide over its burgeoning drought situation. A delegation of BJP leaders and MLAs, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore, held a 40-minute in Mumbai with Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday night to demand the immediate release of water.

The delegation comprised chief whip of Opposition in state Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLAs Shashikala Jolle, P Rajeev and Duryodhan Aihole, former minister Laxman Savadi, former MLA Raju Kage, Siddu Savadi and leader Annasaheb Jolle.

Speaking to TNIE after the meeting, Kavatagimath said, “The CM was apprised about the crisis in the state due to dried up water sources. Fadnavis said he would take steps to release water immediately, while asking us release water to the drought-hit areas around the Jatt region in Maharashtra from the dams of Karnataka. The CM also stressed on finding a permanent solution on water sharing, and was keen on having an agreement signed between both the states,’’ said Kavatgimath.

While stating that Maharashtra has already released water in large quantities to Karnataka thrice during summer months, Fadnavis said Karnataka should work out a permanent solution with Maharashtra to tide over the crisis once and for all. Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar about this.

Both the governments are expected to enter a water-sharing agreement once the election code of conduct is withdrawn. As per an old agreement between the states, four tmcft of water was being released from Maharashtra dams during the summer to Krishna and Bheema rivers.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Anand Nyamgouda and Shrimant Patil met Maharashtra irrigation minister Girish Mahajan on Friday morning in Mumbai and demanded release of water from Maharashtra to Karnataka’s rivers. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nyamgouda said, “Maharashtra government would be releasing water immediately, but was keen on having an agreement between both the states.”