Mandya makes matters worse, now Zameer blames HDK for mess  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cracks between coalition partners Congress and JDS seem to only be widening, at least where Mandya is concerned. First, the Congress didn’t see the need to take any action against its Mandya unit leaders for meeting BJP-backed-independent candidate Sumalatha over dinner, and now, minister Zameer Ahmed has alleged that the crux of the problem lies with CM H D Kumaraswamy.

Mandya Congress leader Cheluvarayaswamy met KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday to issue a clarification about their dinner. Despite the JDS’ expectation from the Congress to pull up their leaders, the party decided against it. In fact, Cheluvarayaswamy insisted the party take any action it deems fit, but neither he nor his contemporaries indulged in anti-party activities.

“JDS has never tried to make use of the Congress in Mandya, and we have maintained distance from them. We gave up on campaigning and didn’t seek votes in anyone’s favour. There is a lot of difference between coalition candidates in Mandya and elsewhere,” Cheluvarayaswamy said. He even questioned the timing of the video’s release. The Congress leader, reacting to JDS’ charge that they will be held answerable if Nikhil Kumar loses, said he had no role to play in it.

“People decide who should win elections, not us. We have no role to play at all. In fact, people had defeated us too in previous elections. Whoever the voters choose will win,” he said, mocking the JDS. While KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao insisted that there was no need to attach more meaning than what meets the eye to the meeting, he reiterated that no action was being considered.

Food and Civil Supplies minister Zameer Ahmed, however, held CM Kumaraswamy responsible. “During bypolls last year, he had spoken to all local leaders, but this time, he didn’t take anyone into confidence, because of which people like Cheluvarayaswamy were disappointed,” Zameer said. He was, however, quick to add that Kumaraswamy had not been making any statements, but unseen hands had been at work to create misunderstandings. For now, it looks like both coalition partners will wait for May 23 before making their next move, lest it dents their current prospects.