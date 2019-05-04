Home States Karnataka

School bags can weigh only 10% of child's weight, no homework for students of classes I, II: Karnataka government

As per the circular, bags of students of Class I and II can only weigh around 1.5kg to 2kg while those of Class III, IV and V can weigh 2kg to 3kg.

Published: 04th May 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Henceforth, school bags cannot weigh more than 10% of the average body weight of students, the state government stated on Friday.

The circular, issued by the department of primary and secondary education, issued clear guidelines on the upper limits that school bags can weigh. As per the circular, bags of students of Class I and II can only weigh around 1.5kg to 2kg while those of Class III, IV and V can weigh 2kg to 3kg.

Students from Class VI-VIII can have their bags weighing only up to 3kg-4kg and those of Class IX and X can weigh up to 5kg.

This direction is binding on schools across the state from this academic year, the circular read.

The move comes in the backdrop of a 2016-17 study conducted by the department of state education research and training in association with the Centre for Child and Law, National Law School of India
University, Bengaluru, on reducing weights of school bags in government, aided and unaided schools in the state. Opinions were also collected from students in this regard.

Bagless day

The order announced that students of Classes I and II should not be given homework. Also, their notebooks cannot exceed 100 pages. Also, schools are directed to observe every third Saturday of the month as ‘Bagless Day’. On this day, teachers are expected to engage students in educational extracurricular and cultural activities.

The order mandates teachers to keep their students abreast about the books required for the succeeding day so students could get only those books and avoid extra baggage. Schools have also been asked to
maintain adequate stocks of essential books such as Atlas and science dictionaries among others.

The order also directs schools to make provisions where students could drop their textbooks instead of carrying them home on a daily basis.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School bags Karnataka government Karnataka schools Karnataka students Homework

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp