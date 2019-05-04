Siddaramaiah urges voters to keep Shivalli’s legacy alive

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah has stated the Kundgol by-election is not about Kusumavati Shivalli, but about the pride of Congress party workers.

Addressing a mammoth rally held at Sanshi village near Kungdol on Friday, Siddaramaiah said in order to keep the legacy of Shivalli alive, party workers should reach doorstep and seek votes. He said he would camp at the constituency for four days from May 14.

Shivalli always cared for the poor people despite his poor health. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said, Modi has always claimed he has a 56-inch chest, but within that, he has no space for the poor. The BJP leaders are least bothered about the poor, he added.

Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar asserted the by-election is being fought not on the personality of Shivalli, but on the services he rendered to the poor. Further, he said he has taken the elections would be fought under the combined leadership of both Congress and JDS. “Voters of Kungold and Chincholi would give a befitting reply to BJP leaders who are trying to destabilise the coalition government,” he said.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao cautioned party workers not be complacent on the victory of the Congress candidate, and not to rely only on the sympathy factor.

KPCC Campaigning Committee chairman H K Patil, party leaders Satish Jarkiholi, Vinay Kulkarni and Anil Patil, JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti and others were present.

for first time, two ballot units in chincholi constituency

Kalaburagi: For the first time in Chincholi, voters have to check the names of candidates of their choice in two ballot units of their respective polling booths. The capacity of the ballot unit would be 16 candidates. In the by-elections to Chincholi constituency, scheduled on May 19, 17 candidates will contest, and it is mandatory to provide the NOTA option. This means election officials should arrange 2 ballot units, the first unit comprising 16 candidates and second unit comprising the last candidate and the NOTA button. Though there are 17 candidates in the fray, it seems like it will be a contest between Congress candidate Subhash Rathod and BJP’s Avinash Jadhav.

Avinash jadhav has no political know-how: naik

Kalaburagi: A convention of different social organisations was held in Chincholi, under the leadership of minister Parameshwara Naik on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Parameshwara criticised previous MLA Umesh Jadhav, saying, “Congress gave everything to Umesh Jadhav, but he left the party to join the BJP. Naik further alleged that BJP has only given a ticket to Avinash Jadhav because he is the son of Umesh. “Avinash Jadhav does not have any political experience, while Congress candidate Subhash Rathod has been working for the development of the Banjara community for two decades,” Naik said.