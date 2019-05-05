Home States Karnataka

CFTRI working overtime to supply food

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has placed orders with CFTRI, Mysuru to prepare food for more than 1 lakh people, that will be dispatched in 20,000 multiple packs.

The Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After cyclone Fani hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast and left many stranded in relief shelters, scientists and staff of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) are working round the clock to prepare ready-to-eat food for the affected people. 

As the CFTRI received orders on Friday evening, it completed procurement of raw materials, and got the machinery ready for preparing chapatis, upma, poha and other products that will roll from the institute on Monday.  Senior scientist Sathyendra Rao said that around 300 staffers and students will be involved in preparing the food.

He said that the first consignment will be dispatched out for air lifting on Monday to the cyclone affected areas. “We are also preparing high protein rusk that would be served to aged people, women and children, along with food packets to those residing in camps and relief centres,” he said.
Rao said that the institution is ready to procure more raw material and stretch their production.

A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
