In Kundgol, Congress-JDS bank on sympathy wave

The Kundgol assembly segment has never been a stronghold for any political party in the past. It has has been yoyo-ing between the Congress and other parties and independents.

Published: 05th May 2019

An emotional Kusumavati Shivalli at a Congress rally in Kundgol | Express

By Pramod Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Kundgol assembly segment has never been a stronghold for any political party in the past. It has has been yoyo-ing between the Congress and other parties and independents. C S Shivalli, who recently passed away, was the only candidate who was elected in a row after 1962.
In the first two elections (1957 and 1962), freedom fighter T K Kambali won from the Congress party in a row, with S R Bommai as his close contender in the second election. Later, Bommai, defeated Kambali in the 1967 election by securing over 63% votes, but the in the next election, the former was defeated by Congress’ R V Ranganagoudar.

Thereafter, Bommai stopped contesting from Kundgol and shifted to Hubballi Rural segment, and later became CM in 1988. Since 1972, no candidate has been elected in a row until the previous election. In 1983, Congress won again, in which V S Kubihal trounced S S Mulkipatil of the Janata Party.
The Janata Party first tasted victory in 1985 as B A Uppin defeated Kubihal with a margin of around 7K votes. The next election saw Congress retaining the seat as Govindappa Juttal defeated R V Desai. In 1994, Mallikarjun Akki of Janata Dal took the seat from Congress, defeating C S Shivalli.

In the next election, Shivalli contested as an independent candidate and defeated Akki of the Janata Dal (United). But in the 2004 election, the BJP aligned with the JD(S) and Akki defeated Shivalli. The 2008 election changed the dynamics of the constituency.

BJP’s S I Chikkanagoudar, who was contesting from Kalaghatagi segment, shifted to Kundgol for the 2008 elections and defeated Shivalli of by a large margin. But the next two elections were won by Shivalli. 

Shivalli’s death has again set the contest between Chikkanagoudar and Shivalli’s wife, Kusumavati. Congress wants to retain the seat by riding the sympathy factor, but the BJP is fighting strong to wrest the seat. 

